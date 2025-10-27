Senzo Meyiwa murder accused denies getting paid for murder, consulting with sangoma

One of the men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa has denied ever receiving payment for the murder.

The accused, Muzi Sibiya, also refuted allegations that he consulted a sangoma to conduct a cleansing ceremony.

Sibiya said this during cross-examination when the Meyiwa murder trial resumed at the Pretoria High Court on Monday, a day after South Africans marked 11 years since the soccer star’s brutal killing.

Advocate George Baloyi, the state prosecutor, led the grilling of Sibiya over allegations that he was paid R30 000 for Meyiwa’s murder.

When asked about the alleged payment, Sibiya denied ever receiving money or any form of reward for killing anyone.

“There’s nothing that I have received for killing someone, that includes money, and I have never gone to a sangoma asking for cleansing because I had killed someone,” he told the court.

Testimony by traditional healer

Baloyi reminded the court of the testimony by a traditional healer [sangoma], who had allegedly interacted with Sibiya and gave him cleansing muthi.

“On Friday, we mentioned that the sangoma, Mkhulu Lionel Zwane, testified before this court, and his evidence is found in the record of September 4, 2023, and he said he had a consultation with you,” Baloyi said.

In response, Sibiya said he did not know the man.

“The person who came here to testify, I was seeing him for the first time when he came before this court. I have never seen him before,” he responded.

According to Baloyi, Zwane claimed Sibiya had sought inhlanhla emhlophe [white luck] from him before they went to kill Meyiwa.

“Zwane said his consultation fee is R100, but Sibiya paid him R500. Mkhulu further stated that Sibiya returned after three days to say that the job had been done, and he gave them muthi for cleansing,” said Baloyi.

Sibiya’s lawyer, advocate Charles Mnisi, objected, arguing that Baloyi was misrepresenting Zwane’s evidence.

“It cannot be said that Mkhulu said he provided this Sibiya with help. That’s not the evidence of Zwane … he didn’t say that,” Mnisi said.

Advocate Sipho Ramosepele, representing accused number three, supported the objection.

“Zwane was given an opportunity to identify the accused and describe Sibiya as a tall and dark man; he did not say it was the accused before court,” added Ramosepele.

Accused denies knowing the sangoma

Baloyi argued that Zwane had identified Sibiya when police brought the accused before him.

“I’m worried about the state putting propositions that are not true and fair. Let us now turn to your statement,” continued Mnisi.

Continued Sibiya: “That is not my statement. I have been saying before this court that I did not write any statement, but I was asked to sign.

“If you have anything to ask about any statement, ask Brigadier Bongani Gininda and Colonel Mhlanganyelwa Mbotho.”

Sibiya again denied knowing Zwane: “I’ve never met anyone called Zwane except when he was here in court.

“There was never a time when Constable Buthelezi took me to see this Zwane person. I know nothing about this.”

The cross-examination continues this week as the long-running trial edges toward its next phase.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content