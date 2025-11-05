Senzo Meyiwa murder accused grilled on bank cards’ transactions

Former Bafana Bafana shotstopper Senzo Meyiwa murder accused Muzi Sibiya told the Pretoria High Court that he had left his bank card with the mother of his child so she could use it for maintenance purposes.

Sibiya said this to place emphasis on his version that he was not in Gauteng when Meyiwa, the former Orlando Pirates and national team captain, was killed in October 2014, rejecting the testimony of state witnesses.

Advocate George Baloyi, the state prosecutor, continues to grill Sibiya during the fourth week of his testimony in the Meyiwa murder trial.

Advocate George Baloyi pressed Sibiya on Wednesday regarding a series of transactions made on his Standard Bank account in 2014.

The prosecutor revealed that Sibiya withdrew R1 340 from Nongoma Hardware in February 2014.

Baloyi sought clarification after Sibiya said earlier that his Standard Bank card was with Mbali, the mother of his child.

“I left the card with Mbali for the child’s maintenance when I was in KwaZulu-Natal,” Sibiya explained, adding that Mbali had every right to withdraw money wherever she was.

When asked about the specific withdrawal, Sibiya said he could not recall making the transaction.

“I don’t remember making this transaction, and I wouldn’t remember because there are two places mentioned on the document.

“The prosecutor speaks of Nongoma Hardware ATM and then says Centre Richards Bay. Maybe there is a hardware named Nongoma in Richards Bay; I don’t know,” he said.

Only Mbali and Sibiya used bank card

Baloyi asked if anyone besides him and Mbali used the card. “No, it was just myself and Mbali,” Sibiya responded.

He explained that although Mbali had the card, he also used it when he returned to Gauteng.

“This card was with Mbali; however, when I was in Gauteng, I’d use it as well. It was the account where my salary was deposited.

Therefore, the account will contain both her transactions and mine. I will have a difficult time knowing who made which transaction and when,” he added.

When asked if he was aware that a person must visit a bank branch to obtain a new card, Sibiya agreed.

He said he had given the card to Mbali in 2013 and could not recall ever replacing it.

“I don’t remember replacing my card. If I did change it, after changing it, I gave it to her because she was the one using my card in 2015,” he testified.

Baloyi then referred to Sibiya’s earlier testimony, where he mentioned receiving money from his parents on a Nedbank card that belonged to Mbali.

“That is true. That was Mbali’s card, and I meant it when I said my parents would send me money on it. They paid for my licence and my welding classes,” he said.

