Senzo Meyiwa murder-accused misled investigators – Gininda

The Senzo Meyiwa lead investigator has told the court that two of the accused gave false information in their confessions.

Bongani Gininda was recalled to the stand in the Pretoria High Court on Friday to give further evidence on the confessions—the documents he analysed during his investigation into the murdered Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

He told the court that he had identified false information and details that aided the case in Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi confessions.

Accused pointed finger at Kelly

He further said the accused had implicated Meyiwa’s girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, as the person who had orchestrated the hit.

Gininda said Sibiya had even taken the police on the crime-scene pointing—in which the suspect showed police how the scene looked on the day of the murder—and demonstrated that the murder had in fact been planned in a hostel in Vosloorus.

He said Sibiya also implicated his friends and siblings, Marco Buthelezi and Makhimba Buthelezi, in the murder.

The Buthelezis could not have been in Vosloorus

Gininda said Sibiya wrote in his confession that during the week of the murder, the siblings had called him while he was at the hostel, where he lived in Vosloorus, to tell him about a job.

He said when they arrived at the hostel later that day, Marco Buthelezi had told him that Khumalo had hired them to kill Meyiwa.

Gininda then told the court that this was untrue because his investigation had revealed that the siblings were incarcerated in a KwaZulu-Natal from 2013 to 2016, meaning that on the day they supposedly came to the hostel, they were in fact in prison.

They sent police on a wild-goose chase

Gininda said Sibiya tried to deceive police by implicating the brothers in his confession.

Various rumours regarding Meyiwa’s murder have spread in the 10 years since.

Five men are on trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana star and all have pleaded not guilty.

Gininda is the last witness for the state to the stand.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content