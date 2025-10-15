Senzo Meyiwa murder-accused says police put plastic over his face

Muzi Sibiya, accused number one in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, has told the court that police put plastic over his face, which made it difficult for him to breathe.

He said as he described the alleged police torture during his testimony in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday.

Sibiya said that after being coerced into signing a confession, some officers, Sergeant Vusimuzi Mogane and Brigadier Bongani Gininda, arrived during the early hours to collect him without explanation.

“I don’t remember the time they came,” Sibiya said.

“It was during the early hours. Mogane, Bongani (Gininda), and some traffic cops came. I didn’t know where we were going. I only realised when we entered Vosloorus.”

They demanded to be shown where Meyiwa died

According to Sibiya, once they arrived in Vosloorus, the officers demanded that he show them where soccer star Meyiwa had been killed.

“Bongani and Mogane told me they wanted me to show them where Senzo Meyiwa died,” he added.

“I informed them I didn’t know where he died. I was not even present when he died.”

Sibiya alleged that when he insisted he knew nothing about Meyiwa’s death, officers resorted to violence.

“They told me I would point out the place. I told them that I didn’t know where Senzo Meyiwa died. Then they told me to sit down. They placed plastic over my face. I was unable to breathe.”

The accused further described how he was kicked by several officers while gasping for air.

“As I was seated, they kept saying I must take them to where Senzo Meyiwa died. I said I don’t know. One of them took a plastic and covered my face. As I was rolling on the ground, other police were kicking me,” he explained.

After the alleged assault, Sibiya claimed he was taken to Alberton Police Station, where he was held in a cell before being moved to a container.

Police took nude pictures of me

“When we arrived at Alberton Police Station, I was placed in a cell. Then they took me out to a container. That’s where I found two people; one of them I came to know as Hadebe, who was holding a camera.”

Inside the container, Sibiya alleged he was ordered to undress and pose for photographs.

“They instructed me to take off my clothes and stand in the manner they wanted. Hadebe said I must take off my jacket and T-shirt and stand in a certain way while they took pictures of me. We then left for the car, and they took more photos there.”

The trial continues at the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.

