Senzo Meyiwa murder suspect Fisokuhle Ntuli alleges ill-treatment in prison

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial before the Pretoria High Court was halted on Wednesday due to serious allegations of mistreatment raised by accused number five, Fisokuhle Ntuli.

Ntuli’s defence counsel, Advocate Zandile Mshololo, told the court that her client was experiencing torture at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre.

According to Mshololo, Ntuli has been denied basic necessities such as blankets and sheets. And he has been unable to communicate with his family or legal team.

Suspect claims false accusations

“My client couldn’t even sleep last night,” Mshololo told the court.

She further alleged that Ntuli was moved from C-Max to maximum security after being falsely accused of possessing a cellphone.

“It’s alleged he was found with a cellphone during recess. But when he asked for proof, none was provided,” she said.

Presiding Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng sought clarification.

“How is he torturing him?” Ratha asked.

Mshololo reiterated that Ntuli was being denied communication and basic bedding. And that this has severely impacted his well-being.

State prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi expressed surprise at the allegations.

“This is the first time we have heard of these issues. We were only informed that he was refusing to come out of his cell.”

State denies claims

Baloyi suggested a short adjournment to consult with prison management.

An officer identified as Mr Gcebengu, representing Correctional Services, disputed Ntuli’s allegations.

“Ntuli has called his family twice, on July 12 and 18, when he contacted his wife,” Gcebengu said.

“He has a sheet and three blankets in his cell. We cannot deny him these rights as he stays alone in that cell.”

Gcebengu confirmed that Ntuli was transferred to C-Max on July 9. He said this was after he was allegedly found with a cellphone on July 8.

Ntuli, however, strongly denied these claims.

Speaking directly to the court, he said what Gcebengu is saying is not true.

“I wrote to him and even contacted JICS [Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services] on July 10. But they never replied.”

Accused wants to be moved to Leeuwkop

Ntuli recounted an incident on July 13, where he was informed by an officer named Nkosi that Mr Letha had ordered that he be barred from communication.

“Within 20 to30 minutes, Mr Letha came and took my blankets and sheets,” Ntuli claimed.

He also detailed a search conducted on July 8, asserting that no cellphone was found on him or in his cell.

“They made me place my hands against the wall, searched me, and found nothing. The next morning, they told me to pack my belongings and said I was being transferred because of a cellphone. But no one showed me any evidence.”

Ntuli further alleged that since his transfer to C-Max on July 9, he has been subjected to harsh conditions. These include cold showers and continued denial of communication.

“I would like to be taken back to Leeuwkop Prison,” he pleaded.

Judge Mokgoatlheng, concerned about Ntuli’s ability to participate in the trial, issued a decisive ruling.

“If it is impossible for accused five, Fisokuhle Ntuli, to have peace of mind to attend his trial, I am making an order that he be housed at Leeuwkop Maximum.”

