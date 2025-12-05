Senzo Meyiwa murder trial pushed to next year

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial closed the year with a heated rebuke from Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng on Friday. He ended it by saying the criminal justice system has turned South Africa into a banana republic.

The trial resumes in the new year.

This was following a heated legal argument over whether the state may use a statement allegedly made by Sifiso Gwabini Zungu, a Section 204 witness, during cross-examination.

The judge ruled that officers accused of assaulting witness Zungu must be called to testify.

Suspect claimed brutal assault by cops

Zungu denied ever making the statement.

He told the court that he only placed an ‘S’ on it to stop what he described as a brutal and unrelenting assault by police.

After hearing submissions from both sides, Judge Mokgoatlheng granted an application for the officers involved to be subpoenaed. He said their version was essential to determine the admissibility and reliability of the statement.

The officers include the lead investigator in the case, Brigadier Bongani Gininda.

State of criminal justice system

The judge then launched a scathing attack on the state of criminal justice in South Africa. He declared that the country had descended into a banana republic.

“South Africa is a banana republic,” Judge Mokgoatlheng said.

“They want to kill a judge. They want to kill a sitting judge. You know how America is violent, but they have never killed a judge,” he added.

The outburst was in reference of the recent threats against judicial officers and police.

On Tuesday, the South African Police Service (SAPS) confirmed that it was investigating a case of conspiracy to commit murder linked to the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

According to SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, police have received credible intelligence suggesting that a group of individuals has been attending court proceedings with the intention of identifying an opportunity to eliminate key role players in the case.

Mathe said the suspects were taken in for profiling and further questioning.

The trial has been postponed to January 19, 2026.

