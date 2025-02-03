Senzo Meyiwa murder trial suffers another long delay

The murder trial of soccer star and Bafana Bafana goalie Senzo Meyiwa has suffered another long delay.

The case was rescheduled by the Pretoria High Court for April 14 in order to allow defence lawyer Charles Mnisi more time to prepare for the cross-examination of Brigadier Bongani Gininda, the case’s chief investigator.

Mnisi, who has assumed the role of representing Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, the first accused, informed the court on Monday that he was not ready for the trial to resume.

Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, who died in December 2024 after a brief illness, was Sibiya’s previous attorney.

Mnisi asked the court to further postpone the case so he could have more time to go over the case record and make other arrangements.

“I am unfortunately not in a position to proceed because I am not yet done with my preparation,” Mnisi told the court.

“The time that I had was almost a week and two days; it was very limited compared to the amount of work and the scope that I need to cover.”

Judge apologises for the postponement

George Baloyi, the state prosecutor advocate, said that in the long run, the court may be saving more time by allowing Mnisi to get ready through the postponement.

“So that when we resume, we can have no further stoppages,” Baloyi said.

The other defence lawyers all agreed that Mnisi needed more time to prepare when they had a chance to comment on the postponement.

“We all have practices; we have to go and make commitments. If he is given a longer period, we will come back the next time, and everyone will be ready to proceed,” said defence counsel for accused number five, advocate Zandile Mshololo.

The presiding judge, Ratha Mokgoatlheng, stated that he will put the case on hold and follow Mshololo’s advice until Mnisi is prepared to cross-examine Gininda.

Mokgoatlheng later apologised to affected families and the public for the postponement.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content