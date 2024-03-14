Senzo Meyiwa | NPA can’t confirm if Twala will be state witness

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it cannot confirm whether Longwe Twala will be a state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana told Sunday World that the NPA has a duty to protect the witness, and as a result, they cannot disclose the list.

Turned state witness

Mahanjana said this shortly after Longwe’s father, veteran singer Chicco Twala, confirmed in an interview on talk radio 702 that his son has turned state witness.

Longwe, who was present at the scene when Meyiwa was fatally shot, has recently emerged from rehabilitation centre. He is reportedly willing to shed light on the events surrounding the tragic incident.

Chicco expressed his son’s readiness to cooperate with authorities. He affirmed that Longwe had been approached by the police to testify as a state witness. Chicco emphasised that his son is prepared to share his account of what occurred on that fateful night.

Testimony holds significant weight

He acknowledged Longwe’s struggles, mentioning his previous stints in rehab. Despite the past challenges, he expressed hope that Longwe would fare better this time. He emphasised his efforts to support his son.

Longwe’s potential testimony holds significant weight, as he was among the individuals present at the house where Meyiwa was killed. Alongside Longwe, singer Kelly Khumalo, her family members, and Meyiwa’s friends were also present during the incident.

Chicco also addressed speculation surrounding a phone call from Khumalo to him shortly after Meyiwa’s death. He dismissed any insinuations of wrongdoing.

The musician clarified that the call was a routine notification of someone’s passing, in that case Meyiwa. This as he had been collaborating with Kelly Khumalo in the studio. He had also met Meyiwa during studio sessions.

Twala further reiterated the importance of testimony from eyewitnesses. He stated that only those present in the house at the time of Meyiwa’s death can provide accurate details of the events.

Badly affected by the incident and backlash

On social media theories, particularly those implicating his son Longwe, he dismissed as baseless conjectures.

“It affected him; [that’s why he has been in and out of rehab]. I have tried everything to help him, but I hope this time around he looks good.”

Twala says he has a good relationship with Meyiwa’s mom. He added that the Meyiwas are able to reach him in times of need. People only talk “but they do not know what is happening behind closed doors”, he said.

Twala said if Longwe was the one who pulled the trigger, he would not have come out of the house alive. This because “Kelly would have killed him”.

Confessions from two accused admitted

In parallel developments, the court has admitted confessions from two of the accused. These are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi, as evidence in the trial.

The defendants, including Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Ntuli, have pleaded not guilty. This refers to charges related to Meyiwa’s murder. The judge has noted that rulings on the trial-within-a-trial may be reviewed. This will be in light of later evidence presented during the trial.

