Senzo Meyiwa: Police data analyst confident in own expertise

Seasoned police data analyst Colonel Lambertus Steyn exuded confidence in his expertise after he presented damning evidence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

During cross-examination on Tuesday, the judge enquired about previous acceptance of his evidence. To which Steyn affirmed that his evidence had never been rejected before.

However, his credibility was put to the test as doubts were raised regarding the accuracy of his cellphone evidence and the inclusion of pictures in his report.

Steyn testified last week that accused number five, Fisokuhle Ntuli, made phone calls to Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo weeks before the shooting on October 26 2014.

The first call was reported to have been made on August 2 2014, followed by another on October 15 2014.

Ntuli’s lawyer, advocate Zandile Mshololo, challenged the authenticity of the cellphone number linked to her client.

Steyn admitted that the phone number in question was not registered in Ntuli’s name, casting doubt on the accuracy of his evidence.

He clarified that Brigadier Gininda, not himself, had primarily established a link between the cellphone numbers and Ntuli.

The police expert’s previous testimony suggested that the suspects knew each other, as they had communicated before the shooting.

However, during cross-examination Mshololo probed further, questioning whether Steyn could personally verify a connection between the numbers and the accused.

She raised the possibility that Gininda could provide additional testimony on this matter.

“So, your evidence that these numbers are associated with Mr Ntuli is not correct. Brigadier Gininda can testify about that,” said Mshololo.

During re-examination by state prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi, Steyn explained his methodology for linking communication between accused number five and Khumalo.

He clarified that the phone number in question was not saved on Khumalo’s contact list, indicating a possible indirect or clandestine connection.

While Steyn expressed confidence in his expertise and evidence during his testimony, the cross-examination has brought forth crucial questions about the accuracy and reliability of the presented data.

Meanwhile, a new witness with similar expertise took the stand after lunch.

The trial continues.

