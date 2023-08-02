Senzo Meyiwa: Thwala provides gripping account

Emotions ran high at the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday when Mthokozisi Thwala revisited the fateful night when his childhood friend Senzo Meyiwa tragically lost his life.

Thwala, who was present at the Khumalo home in Vosloorus on the night Meyiwa died in October 2014, described how he held Meyiwa’s hand and witnessed his take his last breath at Botshelong Hospital after he had been shot.

According to Thwala’s testimony, the night began as a casual gathering, with Meyiwa, Kelly Khumalo, her sister Zandie, her boyfriend Longwe Twala, and two of Meyiwa’s friends, Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, enjoying each other’s company while watching soccer and sharing drinks. Also present in the house were Kelly’s mother and her son Christian.

However, the night soon turned into a nightmare when two armed intruders allegedly stormed the premises, demanding valuables. Thwala recounted how Kelly was relaying something to the group when he noticed an intruder emerging from the kitchen archway.

The intruders made a demand for phones and money, which initially triggered disbelief. However, this disbelief quickly transformed into horror when Thwala noticed a firearm in the intruder’s hand, leading him to realise that they were facing a robbery.

“I do not know why I thought it was a joke… What made me realise that it was not a joke is when I saw a firearm in [one of the intruder’s] right hand,” Thwala said.

Thwala described the appearance of the first intruder as neither dark nor light, with dreadlocks below the ear, wearing a hat and a jersey jacket. He also mentioned a second intruder, tall and wearing a hoodie.

The court heard that Longwe courageously confronted the gunman, but chaos ensued as Meyiwa tried to hide his phone while seated on the couch. A scuffle erupted, and everyone rushed from the living area to the kitchen.

In the midst of the commotion, Thwala’s primary concern was protecting Kelly’s son, Christian, he said, ensuring he was not harmed.

He said the situation escalated, and a single gunshot rang out, shocking everyone in the house.

“I heard a gunshot. I think it shocked everyone. There was some separation, and I ran out of the door, and my path crossed with that of Senzo. Senzo was coming towards the fridge, and I was running towards the door,” he said.

It was in those critical moments that tragedy struck, forever altering the lives of those involved.

Thwala said he and the second intruder engaged in a chase, but he managed to escape to the safety of a neighbour’s yard. Meanwhile, the perpetrators fled the scene, leaving behind a grieving household and shattered dreams.

Five men are accused of the murder of the late national football team goalkeeper. The accused, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Sifisokuhle Ntuli have all pleaded not guilty to Meyiwa’s murder.

