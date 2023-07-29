Senzo Meyiwa’s brother maintains he was not shot by intruders

Senzo Meyiwa’s brother Sfiso maintains that no intruder forced themselves into musician Kelly Khumalo’s home on the night his brother was killed.

Sfiso told Sunday World that he still believes that the trial which is currently held at the Pretoria High court is misleading people and the right suspects who should be in the dock are not there.

“I am going to catch up on the whole case today because I was never in court the whole week. I did hear that there has been some developments that came up in court, but I still stand by what I said before that there is still no truth in what is happening and is being said in court,” he said.

The Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper’s family have previously spoken out that they do not believe that there was a robbery at Khumalo’s in Vosloorus in the East Rand on the day that the goalkeeper was gunned down in 2014.

Sfiso added that what is currently shared in court is not the truth and soon, the country will know what truly happened to his brother.

“The truth still stands. Remember we had said that no one entered the house on the day? We still stand there,” he said.

Senzo’s brother said he is not emotionally ready to go to court but his mother and sister will be in attendance this week at the court resumes on Monday.

“My mother is okay but she refuses to speak about the case at all,” he added.

This week, the trial, which is being heard by judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng, saw bombshells exposed as three new witnesses were called to the stand including musician Zandie Khumalo, the neighbour and a telephone data specialist.

The specialist, Colonel Lambertus Steyn, turned the case on its head when he revealed that the cellphone data he studied showed that the Khumalo sisters were in communication with some of the suspects days prior to the shooting.

Connecting a web of calls from cellphones, Steyn said it was discovered that Kelly had been in contact with accused number one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya on October 26 2014.

On Thursday, Steyn testified that the singer had also been having cellphone conversations with accused number five, Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, months before the murder of Meyiwa, suggesting that some of the call records might have been deleted after the shooting.

He also managed to connect Kelly’s sister, Zandie Khumalo, to Sibiya, saying their registered numbers exchanged a call on October 24 2014.

The data analyst said a sim-swap on Meyiwa’s number was done in October 2014 and linked the same numbers to having contact with a number registered under Kelly.

The five accused are Sibiya, Ntuli, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, who are expected back in court on Monday.

