Serial rapist who targeted unsuspecting women remanded in jail

A case of rape and robbery against Ontsheketse Tshabile has been postponed to October 16 for trial.

Tshabile appeared in the Klerksdorp regional court on Tuesday to answer to 65 criminal charges.

He is facing 22 charges for rape, nine charges for robbery with aggravating circumstances, five charges for attempted murder, 17 charges for assault, seven charges for attempted robbery and five for theft.

The charges are linked to incidents that occurred between December 2012 and May 2018 at Wolmaransstad in the district of Maquassi Hills.

Henry Mamothame, regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, explained: “It is alleged that Tshabile would go to Wolmaransstad in the district of Maquassi Hills to accost unsuspecting women holding a knife or a sharp object.

“He would subsequently assault, rob, and rape them before fleeing the scene. In some instances, he allegedly would confront women walking in a group and start throwing objects at them, ordering them to run. He would thereafter target one of them, assault, strangle and rape the victim.

“Evidence gathered indicates that in some instances, he was assisted by an unknown accomplice, who is yet to be arrested. He was apprehended in 2019 after evading arrest and the court denied him bail.”

The state and Tshabile’s lawyer assured the court that all documents relating to trial have been shared, saying both parties are ready to proceed.

Tshabile remains in custody.

