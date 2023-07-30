Service provider threatens to interdict Netball World Cup board

The much-awaited 2023 Netball World Cup has been marred by squabbles over non payment of service providers with a gatvol Johannesburg-based company threatening to interdict the disbandment of the interim world cup board.The entity, Red Cherry Media Holdings (RCMH), had initially planned to interdict the showpiece, but eventually decided to rather interdict the disbandment of the interim board until it is paid what is due to it.

