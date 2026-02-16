Services Seta partners with UCT on African Skin Health Initiative

The Services Seta, in partnership with the University of Cape Town (UCT), has officially broken ground on the African Skin Health Initiative (ARISE), a first-of-its-kind centre on the continent aimed at advancing skin and hair science.

The ceremony, held at UCT recently, marked the start of construction on the new ARISE facility and highlighted collaboration within the post-school education and training sector.

ARISE is designed to support national priorities related to youth employment, skills development, and innovation-led growth.

Through its flagship diploma and related training programmes, the initiative will provide unemployed science graduates with practical, industry-relevant skills and structured workplace experience in cosmetic formulation science.

Announcing an investment of R100-million towards the development of the ARISE building, Seta administrator Lehlogonolo Masoga said the project represents more than infrastructure development.

“This initiative is not merely about constructing a facility but about establishing a centre that will embody deep-rooted scientific research and drive transformation within an industry that has long been overlooked,” Masoga said.

He noted that transformation is central to the Services Seta’s sector skills plan and strategic plan, which outline medium- to long-term objectives focused on developing and training future entrepreneurs.

The partnership with UCT, he said, will enhance scientific advancement in the personal care industry and contribute to economic growth.

“The ultimate goal of this initiative is to build an ecosystem that transforms the lives of young people by creating opportunities for innovation, employment, and entrepreneurship,” Masoga added.

Commitment to progress

Deputy Minister for Higher Education and Training Dr Mimmy Gondwe described the initiative as a meaningful commitment to progress.

We are here to transform intention into infrastructure. This sod-turning ceremony is not merely ceremonial in nature.

“It symbolises a commitment to progress. It says we are investing in skills. We are strengthening institutions. We are expanding productive capacity,” she said.

A cornerstone of ARISE is the Advanced Diploma in Cosmetic Formulation Science, which follows a blended model of academic and workplace learning aligned with the country’s transition towards occupational qualifications.

The approach aims to ensure graduates are equipped with both theoretical knowledge and hands-on industry experience.

Meanwhile, the dean of the faculty of health sciences, Professor Lionel Green-Thompson, welcomed the initiative as a milestone for UCT’s faculty of health sciences.

“The ARISE project is an exciting and significant milestone for the faculty. Our academic research and teaching are located at the interface with communities, and being responsive to social challenges underlies their nexus.

“This Seta funding opens new and innovative vistas for UCT’s skin health research and teaching on the continent, as well as developing exciting career opportunities for local science graduates,” he said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content