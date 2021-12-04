Seven dead in Eastern Cape horror crash as minibus taxi overturns

Johannesburg – The death toll in a horrific Eastern Cape on Saturday morning has risen to seven, after four passengers succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Earlier on, the Road Traffic Management Corporation reported that three people died on the scene after the minibus taxi overturned on the R61 between Queenstown and Takarstad.

It is believed that, the driver lost control of the vehicle, and led to three people killed on the scene, while others where taken to hospital, however, they all died.

MEC for Transport , Safety and Liaison Tikana Gxothiwe said that the horrible crash has led to loss of many lives, and this is a painful tragedy to the families of the deceased.

She further condemned reckless and negligent driving after the incident, warning motorists, more especially taxi drivers to obey rules of the roads.

“We cannot be losing lives at the expense of reckless driving, festive time is the most caution season for motorists to be vigilant,” said the Gxothiwe.

