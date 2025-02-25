Seven foreign nationals convicted for human trafficking

Seven Chinese nationals and their company have been convicted for human trafficking.

The seven as well as Beautiful City (PTY) Ltd appeared in the Johannesburg High Court today. They faced multiple charges related to human trafficking and labour violations.

All had been accused of running a brutal exploitation scheme in the Village Deep, Johannesburg, between 2017 and 2019.

They faced more than 150 charges

The convicts, including Shu-Uei Tsao, Biao Ma, Hui Chen, Quin Li, Zhou Jiaquing, Junying Dai, Zhilian Zhang, and Beautiful City (PTY) LTD, faced 158 charges in total.

They forced 91 undocumented Malawian nationals, including 16 minors between the ages of 14 and 16 to work. Judge David Mhango found the group guilty of violating South Africa’s labour laws, failing to provide a safe working environment, and exploiting vulnerable workers. The victims were lured with the promise of factory work National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the victims had been lured to the factory with a false promise. Instead they endured severe abuse. “The victims were confined to the premises under inhumane conditions, with armed guards controlling their movements,” the police investigation determined. Mjonondwane said the authorities raided the factory in response to a tip-off. Captain Modibo and Warrant Officer Lulama Kona spearheaded the investigation that uncovered the extent of the exploitation. They were mainly Malawians Senior State Advocate Valencia Dube told the court that the victims were Malawian and one South African truck driver. Many were hired under false pretences. “They faced long hours with no breaks, were forced to work on holidays and were prohibited from bringing food into the factory. Personal communication was banned, and they were made to operate defective machines without protective gear, leading to accidents. “One worker lost a finger and was denied medical care. The factory had a high wall, razor fence and armed security, reflecting the exploitative environment, with workers often threatened with firearms and subjected to extreme control,” said Mjonondwane. “The NPA welcomes the conviction, as it demonstrates the dedication of law enforcement in addressing organized crime and human trafficking cases,” she added.

Sentencing is to follow.