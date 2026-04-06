Seven people perish in Gqeberha head-on collision

A tragic head-on collision on the M17 road between KwaZakhele and Motherwell in Gqeberha claimed the lives of seven people on Sunday afternoon.

The crash involved a Renault Triber carrying seven occupants and an articulated Fuso manganese truck with a single driver. According to preliminary reports, the Renault Triber, transporting three males and four females, was travelling from KwaZakhele towards Motherwell, while the truck was travelling in the opposite direction.

All seven occupants of the Renault Triber were declared dead at the scene by emergency services. The truck driver survived the collision and was treated for trauma.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and a case of culpable homicide has been opened at Swartkops SAPS.

MEC sends condolences

Eastern Cape Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha expressed deep sadness following the incident and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

“We are deeply saddened by this devastating loss of seven lives in a single incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones in such tragic circumstances. We once again call on all road users to exercise extreme caution, remain patient, and respect the rules of the road, particularly during this high traffic period,” said Nqatha.

He added that the department remains committed to intensifying law enforcement operations to improve road safety and prevent further loss of life.

This adds to the continuously increasing number of lives that have been claimed throughout the Easter weekend.

On Friday, the Limpopo Department of Transport reported that about nine lives had been confirmed to have been lost.

The accidents occurred along some of the province’s busiest routes in Limpopo, a key travel region that experiences a significant surge in traffic during holiday periods.

The department attributed the road crashes across the province to human behaviour.

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