Seven suspects arrested for murder of retired journalist

The police have arrested seven people for the brutal murder of retired journalist and author Jeremy Gordin.

A friend found Gordin’s body covered in blood at his home in Parkview, Johannesburg in what looked like a house robbery in March.

On Thursday, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the arrest of the suspects and said it came as a result of a partnership between Gauteng detectives, Johannesburg east trio team and Parkview private security companies.

“Private security companies operationalized intelligence information which led to the arrest of seven suspects aged between 33 and 42 years,” said Nevhuhulwi.

“The first suspect was arrested on Wednesday while driving the deceased motor vehicle in Auckland Park. Further investigations led to the arrest of six more suspects later.”

The police have identified the suspects as foreigners and they are expected to appear at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court soon on charges of murder, house robbery, possession of suspected stolen property, and possession of an unlincensed firearm.

Nevhuhulwi added that the police investigations are continuing.

