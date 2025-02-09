Seventeen die in road accidents in two days

Seventeen people have died in road crashes in Makhanda, Eastern Cape and Hoedspruit in Limpopo.

Four died and two others sustained serious injuries in a collision on the N2 road 30km from Makhanda towards Gqeberha on Sunday.

A VW Polo with six occupants had overturned and hit a concrete slab.

Jaws of life had to be used to extract those trapped in the front seat.

Delivery van and minibus taxi collide

In Hoedspruit, Limpopo, 13 people died in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a delivery van on the R40.

The vehicles caught alight after the crash and the victims were so burnt DNA testing has to be used to identify them.

The delivery van was en route to Acornhoek from Hoedspruit and the minibus, in the opposite direction on Saturday morning.

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy and her deputy Mkhuleko Hlengwa extended their deepest condolences to the loved-ones after learning about the tragedy.

Ten fatalities were occupants of the minibus and from the van.

Creecy and Hlengwa said that South Africa mourns and stands with the grieving families and also commended the emergency services, forensic teams, and law enforcement agencies for being responsiveness under such harrowing circumstances

Minister implores motorists to be vigilant

They further said the tragedy serves as a stark reminder of road safety vigilance and responsible driving on our roads. They implored drivers to adhere to speed limits, avoid distractions, not drive under the influence of alcohol, and ensure vehicles are roadworthy.

While the cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Road Traffic Management Cooperation and other law enforcement authorities, the Ministry urges all road users to prioritise safety and exercise extreme caution.