Severe flooding predicted for parts of KwaZulu-Natal

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of severe flooding in KwaZulu-Natal between Thursday and Friday.

In a statement early on Thursday, the weather service cautioned that widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to hit parts of the province, with more than 50mm of rainfall which may lead to flooding of roads and settlements, displacement of communities, and danger to life, as a result of the fast-flowing water.

The weather service listed Big Hlabisa, Hluhluwe, Jozini, KwaDukuza, Richmond, Nongoma, Umzumbe and Newcastle as the areas most likely to be at a higher risk, and urged the residents to restrict unnecessary travel to avoid being caught up in the flood.

In April and May 2022, more than 200 lives were lost after heavy rains battered parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Mayhem, anxiety, and untold harm was reported around the province as many townships were cut off from the inner city.

The flash floods also swept away buildings while multiple vehicles were left submerged in overflowing rivers.

In November 2022, chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Amos Masondo said the floods had a severe impact on economic activity in the province, as they brought business operations to a halt in several industries.

Masondo noted at the time that the floods came at a time when KwaZulu-Natal was recovering from the effects of the 2021 July riots, which cost the province over R20-billion and put over 150 000 jobs at risk.

Orange Rain warning: KZN – 05 January 2023 pic.twitter.com/yWlq3IWRCo — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 4, 2023

