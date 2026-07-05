Sex, drugs and gangs: Cape horror unveiled

In the northern suburbs of Cape Town, a seemingly ordinary street probably conceals a criminal economy where trafficked women are being held through intimidation, debt and drug dependency. Many women who arrived believing they had secured legitimate jobs instead found themselves trapped in brothels after being recruited through informal “pop-up” employment agencies.

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