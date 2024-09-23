SGB halts school project amid bribery allegations 

A R32-million school renovation project in Sekhukhune, Limpopo, has been halted before it could commence amid accusations that a local politician allegedly demanded kickbacks from the contractor before construction could start.

The school governing body (SGB) of Nkgonyeletse Secondary School at GaMashabela village in Makhuduthamaga Local Municipality, has blocked the project meant for the refurbishment of the buildings allegedly because of political interference.

According to SGB chairperson Davis Makgwale, the politician insisted on being appointed as the chairperson of the project steering committee and also solicited kickbacks.

After the SGB refused to allow the politician to lead the project, he allegedly insisted on being an ex-officio member to represent his constituency.

“He wormed his way into the project and demanded to be at the forefront to lead the project as the chairperson of the steering committee. Because there was no need for political interference, we refused, guided by the South African Schools Act.

“The councillor went as far as going to the royal house to introduce the main contractor without the knowledge of the SGB and the school principal. He also has made agreements with the contractor on who to employ and which local businesses must benefit.

“His actions did not sit well with us as the SGB as we felt undermined. That is why we proposed the immediate halt of the project until we get clarity on the role of the councillor and his responsibility in the project,” Makgwale said.

Derick Mosoana, the provincial convenor of the SGB Federation, accused the politician of being a swindler and said the authorities must deal with him.

“In light of the seriousness of this matter, we convened an urgent SGB meeting on September 15 at the school. During this meeting, the only ex-officio in the SGB was the principal, who represents the head of department of basic education.

“Anyone who claims to be an ex-officio member must be arrested for impersonation and tempering with essential infrastructure. The politician is nothing less than an extortionist who must be stopped by the police,” Mosoana said.

Makgwale said amid all the bickering and threats between the SGB and the politician, he threatened them with summons, demanding an apology for character assassination. The summons, Makgwale said, were sent via WhatsApp.

“We are now being threatened but what is shocking is to see summons sent via WhatsApp instead of being delivered by a sheriff of the court. The man claims we have done reputational damage to him by informing the media about his actions.

“This story is all over social media in our area and concerned community members are talking about it. Now we hear stories that he wants to mobilise parents to stop their children from going to school. I wonder who will agree to such ridiculousness,” Makgwale said.

The politician has denied the accusations levelled against him, insisting that by virtue of being a public representative, he must be the chairperson of the PSC representing the municipality.

When asked about allegations of soliciting bribes, he was noncommittal, referring the question to Mikateko Nobela, the main contractor.

Nobela said she knew nothing about paying the politician any fee but confirmed that they had paid R10 000 to Mande Mashabela, the traditional leader.

“We are obliged to pay local traditional leaders a certain amount whenever we have a project on their land. As for the project being stopped, we are ready to start working; it’s just that we are still waiting for a permit from the department of labour. Every project that is over R30-million requires that permit,” Nobela said.

Emmanuel Mongwe, the spokesperson for the provincial department of roads and infrastructure, said the politician was the first respondent in every ward as the representative of the local municipality.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content