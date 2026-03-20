 Shadrack Sibiya birthday invite, luxury bikes at Madlanga Commission

Suspended Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya’s birthday celebration, along with a series of expensive motorcycle purchases, came under intense scrutiny at the Madlanga Commission on Friday.

Testifying before the commission, witness and SAPS Sergeant Fannie Nkosi was questioned about an invitation he sent on 14 December 2023, to Mpho Lekukela, a friend of the late DJ Sumbody, inviting him to Sibiya’s birthday celebration.

Asked why he extended the invitation, Nkosi responded, “I wanted him to come with me to the birthday celebration.”

‘Common to attend events with a companion’

Evidence leader Adv Matthew Chaskalson probed further, questioning whether Lekukela had any relationship with Sibiya. Nkosi confirmed that they did not know each other.

“So, you felt entitled to bring him to General Sibiya’s birthday celebration even though he was not a friend of General Sibiya’s?” Chaskalson asked.

Nkosi defended his decision, saying social norms among men influenced his actions. He explained that it was common to attend events with a companion.

‘They did not know each other’

Chaskalson pointed out that the invitation clearly stated it was non-transferable and strictly for invited guests.

“At the bottom of the invite it says non-transferrable, attendance strictly by invitation. Were you aware it said that?” he asked.

“Yes,” Nkosi replied.

“But you thought that General Sibiya would be happy if you brought a friend of yours that he did not know,” Chaskalson continued.

“I did not see a problem with that,” Nkosi responded.

Asked again on whether Lekukela and Sibiya had any prior relationship.

“I knew General Sibiya and Mr Lekukela knew me. But they did not know each other. I wanted to go with my brother, but he was not available at the time,” he said.

Purchase of several expensive motorcycles’

The commission also examined Nkosi’s involvement in purchasing several expensive motorcycles.

Evidence presented revealed that Nkosi bought bikes for Katiso Molefe, Mswazi Msibi, Mthakathi and Steve Motsumi.

Financial records showed multiple payments for the bikes, including deposits of R200,000 and R100,000 made at Absa Bank.

‘It cost R798,000’

Chaskalson stated that Molefe’s motorcycle alone exceeded R300,000 in value, which Nkosi confirmed.

“It cost R798,000. I do not have proof of the remaining payments,” Nkosi said.

However, Chaskalson indicated that he had reviewed Nkosi’s WhatsApp messages and compiled a record of payments linked to the purchases.

“They start on the 8th of October, then the next payment is the 23 May 2022, the third one is 16 October 2023 that is R700,000 all in cash. The next payment is on 18 November 2023 it’s R200,000 in cash. On the same day there is another payment from Umkhombeni transport, it is R200,000. On December 2023, two payments were made, a R310,000 payment, then an EFT of R150,000 from Mr Molefe,” said Chaskalson.

‘Four bikes covered by these payments’

When asked if he was aware of any additional payments related to the motorcycles.

“I am not sure about that; there could be other payments that are not reflected in the WhatsApp chats. But there were four bikes that were covered by these payments,” he said.

Nkosi further clarified that the payment from Umkhombeni Transport originated from his brother, after he was given cash by Msibi.

Nkosi later requested a comfort break.

The commission also revealed that suspended Ekurhuleni EMPD Chief, Brigadier Julius Mkhwanazi, who was expected to continue with his testimony on Monday will no longer be present due to a family bereavement.

He will testify on 14 April, 2026.

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