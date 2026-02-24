Shadrack Sibiya ‘overwhelmed’ as commissioner Sesi Baloyi grills him

Tensions intensified at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Monday as suspended national deputy police commissioner Lt Gen Shadrack Sibiya accused commissioner Sesi Baloyi of overwhelming him during questioning.

Baloyi questioned him over his communication with Witness F and controversial businessman and alleged “Big Five Drug Cartel” member Vusimusi Matlala.

At the centre of the grilling were messages relating to an invitation for Matlala to visit Sibiya’s home in September 2024, at a time when Matlala’s wife [Tsakane] was already there.

Frustration

As commissioner Baloyi pressed on, Sibiya grew visibly frustrated, pleading with the commission not to overwhelm him.

He said Baloyi was speaking from a position of power and that he felt compelled to make concessions under pressure.

“I will be tried by the media,” he said.

Baloyi rejected the assertion, stating that Sibiya was free to challenge any statement he believed to be incorrect.

Sibiya’s concessions

Baloyi took Sibiya through the sequence of events, repeating that Matlala’s wife had been at Sibiya’s residence that month.

Sibiya agreed.

Baloyi further stated that Sibiya had sent a message to Witness F asking him to tell Matlala to ‘swing by’.

Sibiya agreed, again.

Baloyi added that Witness F responded within a minute, confirming that he had relayed the invitation to Matlala. There had been no phone call between Sibiya and Witness F.

Sibiya conceded.

From this exchange, Baloyi suggested it appeared that Witness F had indeed spoken to Matlala about coming to the house.

She asked Sibiya whether that was how it looked.

However, Sibiya insisted that the commission was narrowing its focus to himself, Matlala and Witness F, while overlooking the possibility that others, including Gen Hilda Sinthumule, Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri and Thema, who could have communicated with Matlala or his wife.

“The commission must be open to other explanations,” Sibiya added.

Earlier in the proceedings, Sibiya maintained there was no way Matlala did not know where his wife was, given the circumstances.

Evidence leader Adv Adila Hassim later described Sibiya’s version of events as not believable.

