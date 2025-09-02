‘Shaka iLembe’s big win, is heritage’s big loss’

The announcement of Shaka iLembe Season 3 by MultiChoice has been met with mixed reactions.

In a statement, the executive producer and star Nomzamo Mbatha said: “The pressure is high. Shaka iLembe has been a beloved show for the past two seasons and the project of my career. This third season is the culmination of a world that African viewers have found deep love and admiration for. It builds on the legacy of African television while taking audiences on a journey from an all-conquering reign to sweeping love stories to the founding of another nation and the arrival of colonists. This is a triumphant telling of Nguni history on an epic scale.”

Growing discontent

However, behind the applause lies growing discontent from four families whose surnames and clan histories are portrayed on screen. These include the Mhlongos, Mthethwas, Mbathas, and most recently, the Sabelas.

Since Season 1, these families have raised concerns about cultural accuracy and the representation of their heritage and family history. They argue that their ancestors have been misrepresented or reduced to caricatures. With major distortions in how historical figures are portrayed.

“We are disheartened to learn that, despite our grievances, they are still moving ahead with Season 3. By now they should have consulted us and listened to our concerns. We’ve tried reaching out. And we’ve sent emails and made calls but they ignored us.

“We have no issue with the production itself. But we do have a problem when our history and culture are being distorted. We have a problem when our family names are being tarnished in the name of entertainment,” said a representative from the Mhlongo clan, Mhlathuze Mhlongo.

Lucas Sabela from the Sabela clan added: “Two weeks ago, we wrote a letter highlighting our dissatisfaction with the series. We pointed out that our family history is grossly distorted. And we asked for it to be rectified. They promised to respond, but to this day we have received nothing. Clearly, they don’t care. We are therefore worried about the third season. We are in a predicament because people are being entertained at our expense.”

Cultural experts weigh in

The show has also faced criticism from cultural experts, including voices from the Royal Zulu Kingdom.

MultiChoice, however, has maintained a standard response.

“Shaka iLembe is a drama series inspired by historical events. It aims to ignite interest in history, spark conversation. To encourage audiences to read, question, and embark on their own journey of discovery. While historians, cultural experts, and descendants were consulted throughout the research, development, and production process, the series is a dramatisation. And creative licence has been used as a key part of the storytelling.”

The historical drama, which first premiered in 2023 on Mzansi Magic, traces the rise of King Shaka Zulu. It explores the lives, battles, and legacies of several prominent Zulu clans. The show has been widely praised for its scale, star-studded cast, and production value. It is reportedly one of the most expensive ever commissioned by MultiChoice.

The show continues to enjoy high ratings and international attention. But questions of cultural sensitivity and historical accountability are intensifying with each season.

An inquiry was sent to MultiChoice, but no response had been received at the time of publishing.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content