Sharpeville massacre survivors demand change 65 years later

Survivors of the Sharpeville Massacre, Elizabeth Chabedi and Abram Mofokeng, remember March 21, 1960 as a day of horror.

They carry its scars both physically and emotionally as they were shot during the peaceful protest against apartheid’s pass laws. They survived the ordeal, but it changed their lives forever.

Chabebi lost her ring finger, while Mofokeng still lives with a bullet lodged in his spine.

Protest over carrying of passes in own land

They told Sunday World that they woke up in the wee hours of the morning in preparation for the protest to dump their apartheid-required pass books at the police station.

“There were thousands of people singing Senzeni Na? (What have we done?), it was in loud voices. It sounded sad yet angry, because we could not stand it anymore. We could not stand being identified by this book everywhere we go as if this is not our land.

“During this time, the police were around. They knew that this was coming and it was peaceful. Suddenly, I remember, we started hearing gun shots and it became chaotic. I was running away from the gunshot sounds. And I didn’t even notice at the time that I was shot,” said Chabedi.

She said one man who was part of the protest grabbed her by the arm and forced her to run faster.

While running, she realised blood coming from her hand. Chabedi said she only remembers waking up in hospital. When she saw a band aid covering her left hand, she thought she had lost it.

It was two days later when she realised that she had lost her ring finger. The pain sting lasted for what she felt was a lifetime.

Lost ring finger

“I survived to tell the story. The sad thing is that I survived to see Sharpeville go to the dogs. This place we call home has changed into a dumping site. Look around, it is not even clean around the memorial centre. This is where we come to honour our fallen heroes,” said Chabedi.

Mofokeng recalled waking up from the hospital after dodging bullets. He said it was heartbreaking to wake up and learn that some of his friends and neighbours have died.

He was arrested upon discharge from hospital. On the third day of court, he said, they continued singing Senzeni Na? in the police van. The van overturned, killing more people who had already survived bullets from the shooting of March 21, 1960.

Lost friends, relatives

“If our fallen brothers and sisters could see what Sharpeville looks like now, they would be spinning in their graves. We fought for freedom, but this is not the future we envisioned,” said Mofokeng.

He said they were still young at the time but bravely stood against injustice. They were willing to risk lives for a better future.

He said it is frustrating to see young people with no jobs, opportunities, or hope.

Fighting for the dignity of this place

“We survived that day for a reason, and we will keep fighting for the dignity of this place. We need unity more than anything, we were united back then. But how will there be unity when our children are on drugs? And government is not doing much to end these substances on the streets, It’s sad,” said Mofokeng.

Both survivors said they are frustrated that government officials only visit Sharpeville during commemorations. They use the day to deliver speeches and lay wreaths. But they fail to address the everyday struggles of its residents.

