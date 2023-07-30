News

Shembe Church inmates say prison authorities disrespect their faith

By Bongani Mdakane
Shembe Church
Shembe church members incarcerated at the Sun City correction service facility in Johannesburg claim they were discriminated against because of their faith. / Gallo Images

At least 30 members of Shembe Church incarcerated at the Sun City correction service facility, this week claimed they were discriminated against because of their faith.In an interview with Sunday World, the adherents claimed they were treated differently and not accorded, in terms of their religious rites, the treatment that accords with their fasting period, a privilege routinely extended to Muslims, Hindus and Christians.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

