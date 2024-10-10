Shock as cops arrest colleague for R10m insurance murders

Residents of Senwabarwana in Limpopo watched in shock and horror when police arrested a 43-year-old sergeant on suspicion of murdering six people and cashed in on at least R10 million in insurance as a result.

The suspected serial killing cop was nabbed just after reporting for official duty at the Senwabarwana police station where she is stationed.

Hawkers and members of the public who gathered to watch the uniformed cop being handcuffed and led away to a police vehicle just before 8am expressed their shock to a SABC journalist reporting live on the scene.

Though full details were not yet available this morning, the case has similarities to that of another woman cop, Rosemary Ndlovu, who is serving six life sentences for the murdering and orchestrating the murders of close relatives in order to cash in on insurance.

Ironically, this morning’s arrest was carried out by Captain Keshi Mabunda, who also led the investigation that led to Ndlovu’s arrest.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathenda said the arrest followed a lengthy investigation by Mabunda on allegations that the female cop was fraudulently benefiting from funeral, accidental and life policy covers from various banks and insurance companies

Mathe said, according to investigations, she started her killing spree in 2019.

“Her victims were known to her and were from destitute and disadvantaged backgrounds, and some were disabled or mentally challenged. She would take out life policy and funeral covers on their behalf and she would be the beneficiary,” Mathe said.

She said the cop is currently linked to about six insurance related murders and evidence shows she has pocketed at least R10 million.

Mathe said following months of investigation, detectives working on the probe obtained a warrant of arrest which was executed this morning in full glare of her colleagues and members of the public.

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola described the involvement of police officers in “such heinous crimes is a disgrace.”

“As a police officer, you are entrusted with the safety and security of communities. For a police officer entrusted with such a great responsibility to be involved in such acts is an absolute disgrace. She abused her powers by insuring those that trusted her.

“This must send a strong warning to all involved that the long arm of the law will find you and catch you,” Masemola said. The woman is expected to appear before the Polokwane District Court on six counts of murder and about seventeen cases of fraud on Friday, 11 October 2024.

