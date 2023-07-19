Shock as experienced Durban photographer is shot and killed

The journalism fraternity in KwaZulu-Natal is in shock after the brutal slaying of Independent Media’s much-revered photographer Bongani Mbatha.

Mbatha was gunned down at his home in Durban’s southwest township of Hammersdale on Tuesday afternoon.

It is believed that unidentified assailants made their way to the deceased home, knocked on the door, and when Mbatha opened they opened fire at him. The motive for his brutal killing remains unknown.

Provincial police did not immediately confirm his killing and whether anyone has been arrested.

Shelley Kjonstad, one of the pictures editors who worked with Mbatha, expressed her shock.

“This is a deep loss to everyone who knew Bongani. He was one of our hardest working photographers and kindest people,” Kjonstad was quoted by IOL.

On Wednesday, social media was abuzz with condolences from Mbatha’s colleagues, who expressed sadness at his untimely passing.

Mbatha had been attached to IsiZulu tabloid-style newspaper Isolezwe. He leaves behind his mother and a six-year-old child.

