Shock as Malema disbands EFF provincial command team

Johannesburg – EFF leader Julius Malema has disbanded the party’s Limpopo’s provincial command team (PCT) led by his longtime ally Jossie Buthane, leaving him out in the cold.

Sunday World can exclusively reveal that Malema dissolved the red beret brigade’s provincial leadership after the party’s poor performance in the past local government election in the province.

News that Malema has disbanded the party’s Limpopo PCT was revealed by a Limpopo EFF leader who did not want to be named because he is not allowed to speak to the media.

The leader, who approved of Malema’s disbandment of the PCT, said the firebrand politician took the tough decision after raising concerns about the nascent party’s poor showing in the province and blamed that squarely on the shoulders of the PCT.

Of Malema’s grave concern, said the leader, was the party’s embarrassing performance in the Thulamela Municipality where the ANC won the local government election by a whopping 85 percent.

“How is it possible that a party that is on its death bed can win this region by 85 percent, it means that we are sleeping on the job ,” said the leader.

The EFF, led by Malema who hails from Limpopo’s biggest township, Seshego has previously disbanded the Eastern Cape and Kwa-Zulu Natal in 2016 with the aim of rebuilding the party in those provinces.

The leader Sunday World spoke to said had Malema not disbanded the PCT from his home province following the recently concluded local polls, he would have been accused of “favouring his homeboys” because the structure is led by his long-time ally, Buthane.

“What happened in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape after the disbandment? The party is now doing extremely well there,” said the leader.

Another leader confirmed that the PCT has indeed been disbanded.

“We are going to elect an interim structure and will hold a provincial assembly to elect new PCT that will take the EFF back to its glory days as force to be reckoned with and an alternative political home for those who have lost confidence in the ruling party,” said the leader.

Sunday World understands that Malema will issue a statement to announce the disbandment before the end of this week.

This is a developing story and comments from the EFF media office will be added to the story as soon as it is received.

The country’s third biggest political party is currently holding its plenum meeting in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, to draft its programme of action for the coming year. The plenum which brings together the party’s top leadership is also expected to review its performance in the November 2021 local elections and its governance arrangements in the various municipalities where it shares power with other parties. The EFF’s leaders are grapple with preparations towards holding its provincial People’s Assemblies.

The EFF was expected to fair better than it did in Limpopo when South Africans headed to the polls in November.

However, it registered lukewarm results.

The party lost ground in all other relatively major population centres in Limpopo, including Thulamela (Thohoyandou), Makhado and Tubatse.

However, the red berets registered growth in Kwa-Zulu Natal, Free State and Eastern Cape.

