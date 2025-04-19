Shock as PAC calls for talks with AfriForum

Members of the ANC negotiating team almost fell off their chairs in shock when delegates of the PAC, known for its hardcore Pan-Africanism, proposed that the governing party engage right-wing group AfriForum.

The proposal was tabled at the two parties’ meeting in Sandton, Joburg, on April 9.

ANC insiders close to the talks said senior leaders of the government of national unity (GNU) talks, such as ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe and ­secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, were less rattled, but the likes of trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau and his deputy Zuko Godlimpi had to pick up their jaw off the floor.

The ANC had not considered meeting AfriForum

“Because they are Pan-African, they looked at them and wondered, ‘Are you serious?’,” said an insider.

The source said the ANC had not considered meeting AfriForum. This is because the group was spreading disinformation about a white genocide in the country. This had caused anger among senior ANC leaders. But the PAC remained steadfast that this meeting must happen.

This happened last week when the ANC met a PAC team to find consensus on the VAT increase impasse that threatens to collapse President ­Cyril Ramaphosa’s GNU.

Discussions would break relationship with Trump

Among the reasons put forth by the PAC team was that talks with AfriForum would neutralise US President Donald Trump’s hold on the organisation, which the source described as “opportunistic”. The PAC team included party president Mzwanele Nyhontso, secretary-general Apa Pooe, and spokesperson Jaki Seroke.

“You cannot give Trump too much leeway. He will hurt us in the end. The best thing to do is to neutralise him by talking to AfriForum. AfriForum are opportunists; they are not as big as they claim. They have only 350 000 members. This number does not represent the entire Afrikaner community.”

The ANC delegation also heard that “AfriForum itself has been hijacked in the US to become part of the new right wing… to regenerate racism differently, and it’s an international project, including [the stance] against immigrants in Europe”.

Leave emotions out of it

The governing party delegation was advised that “you cannot be angry and use emotions when you are in leadership”.

The PAC encouraged the ANC to enter into discussions with everyone. This is to be done in the spirit of the envisioned National Dialogue, involving even extra-parliamentary forces.

“You should engage in discussions with everyone willing to bring issues to the table. It is also an important strategy because it means you are listening to everybody. It does not matter what damage has already been done by AfriForum; you have to engage them,” a source said.

PAC to bring parties together

The meeting attendants concluded that the PAC would “play a big brother role” and facilitate a meeting with the Afrikaner Leadership Network (ALN). The body includes AfriForum as well as Afrikaner leaders in the fields of agriculture and education, business, and so forth.

The ALN describes itself as a community of the most dynamic and influential leaders. It claims to be passionate about developing 3-million leaders for Africa by 2035, with “a mission to create a convening place for all those who believe in this vision to transform Africa”.

ALN’s Theuns Eloff said: “The Afrikaner Leadership Network has decided to reach out to the ANC, but nothing definitive has come of it so far. Our agenda would include the US issue but will also focus on the breach of trust with the ANC, and SA issues. There might be some news in the coming week.”

Seroke declined to comment, while questions to the ANC and AfriForum remained unanswered.

