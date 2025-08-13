‘Shoddy construction mafia’ kicks out contractors from Mpumalanga hospital project ​

Contractors working on the New Mapulaneng Hospital project in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, have voiced serious concerns over ongoing disruptions that are threatening to derail progress.

Allegations of intimidation, theft, and site hijackings have engendered a climate of fear, reportedly forcing some subcontractors off the site. ​

The situation has escalated to the point where contractors are calling for urgent intervention from authorities.

“The whole project is now taken by one man [whose name is known to Sunday World]. He is not working legally; he is a mafia,” an anonymous subcontractor wrote in a letter.

The whistleblower alleged that the notorious local subcontractor and his associates are using threats and violence to control the site, forcing others to hand over portions of their work or leave entirely. ​

The disruptions have delayed progress and compromised the quality of work.

“They already take all paving jobs, even if they don’t know the work. The people they bring are doing a very poor job.

“But there is no more quality check, because they chase the quality managers out,” the whistleblower added.

Integrity of the project

The incidents have raised concerns about the long-term integrity of the hospital project, which is meant to serve the local community. ​

The contractors have also reported instances of equipment seizure and ransom.

“They also take plants and machines from the site and say the … contractor must pay them to get them back. This is like site hijack,” states the letter.

Despite multiple cases being opened with the police, there has been little to no action from law enforcement, according to the letter.

The whistleblower’s account paints a grim picture of the project’s current state, with workers and contractors operating under constant fear.

“This project is for the community, for the sick people, for our mothers and children. But now it is in the hands of the mafia and criminals.”

The contractors are pleading for immediate intervention from the provincial government, police, and even President Cyril Ramaphosa to restore order and ensure the project’s completion.

The site, which is currently in phase three of construction, has been plagued by disruptions, including theft, intimidation, and even hijackings, according to a letter sent in May to Mpumalanga’s department of public works, roads, and transport.

Escalating tensions

The letter, penned by Papi Wessie, the director of Nala Consulting, paints a grim picture of escalating tensions.

“The situation has reached a boiling point,” Wessie wrote. “On May 6, subcontractors were chased off the site by locals, who claim they are not receiving their fair share of the project’s benefits.”

One of the local communities involved, the Midlands Zone, is facing significant challenges.

They argue that their zone has only received R120-million in benefits, compared to R31-million for the North Zone and R57-million for the South Zone.

The Midlands community demanded in a separate letter the complete exclusion of the North and South zones from the project. “We will complete the work ourselves,” they declared.

The disruptions have been ongoing for months, with incidents ranging from a hijacked excavator to threats against subcontractors.

In one shocking case, the notorious subcontractor allegedly took an excavator at gunpoint and later seized a tipper truck, demanding payment for unrelated damages.

“This is not just about money; it’s about respect and fairness,” the man reportedly told police.

Scrambling for solutions

Efforts to mediate the disputes have so far fallen flat. Meetings between community leaders, contractors, and government officials have led to temporary resolutions, but tensions continue to flare.

On April 15, a paving subcontractor agreed to share work with the Midlands Zone after their demands halted the entire site.

However, just two weeks later, workers stopped again, this time objecting to project managers taking photos on-site.

The chaos has left contractors and government officials scrambling for solutions.

“We urgently need the provincial government and SAPS [SA Police Service] to step in,” Wessie pleaded in his letter. “If this continues, the entire project could collapse.”

The Midlands Zone, however, remains defiant. “We’ve been sidelined for too long,” a community representative said. “This is our land, and we deserve our share.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content