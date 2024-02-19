Shooting of Primrose primary principal planned on WhatsApp

A sixth-grade learner who shot and injured the principal of Primrose Primary School had intended to shoot two more teachers.

The 13-year-old pupil was also a member of his friends’ WhatsApp group, where they planned and talked about shooting his class teacher, the deputy principal, and the principal.

This is according to Gauteng MEC for education, Matome Chiloane, who was addressing members of the media during his visit to the school on Monday morning.

The MEC’s visit to the school in the east of Johannesburg followed the principal’s shooting on Friday morning.

Teachers and pupils receive counselling

After the shooting incident, police detained the 13-year-old and the principal was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

During his visit to the school, Chiloane interacted with the school management team and school governing body (SGB).

The education department’s psycho-social support team was also present to offer trauma support and counselling.

Chiloane said the department has provided interim security to the school “until the situation has stabilised”.

“The details that we got from the school are that the child was intending to shoot three educators,” said Chiloane.

Abuse suspected

“The report we are getting from the school says this child was one of the troublesome children.

“He would be given homework and informed that the parents needed to sign [his homework book], but the parents did not sign for five weeks because the child was not informing the parent.

“The school would call the parents to a meeting to tell them that the child was not performing. When the child got home, it was believed that the parents would punish him.

“I am not sure about the kind of punishment, but one would assume there is abuse taking place. That could have driven the child [to shoot the principal].”

Chiloane explained further: “We are told that the child told his friends that the reason he is being punished at home is because of the class teacher, deputy principal, and principal.

“These are three people who were targeted because the child said they were giving him problems at school.

“When we interviewed his friends, we were told that the shooting had been planned for a while. Apparently, they had a WhatsApp group where they were communicating the planning of this gruesome event.”

Ekurhuleni north district director Nonceba Ntuta and provincial education department chief director Tau Mpoka accompanied the MEC.

They met SGB chairperson, Daniel Mohlala, deputy principal Tukishi Moremi, and ward councillor Kade Guerreiro.

Father of the boy charged

The 13-year-old pupil and his father were expected to appear at the Germiston magistrate’s court on Monday afternoon.

The father has been accused of negligently keeping a firearm, and the 13-year-old is charged with attempted murder.

Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, a spokesman for the Gauteng police, stated that the police are looking into the shooting and have taken possession of the gun that was used in it.

According to reports, the principal ordered the pupils to study when he saw them seated in the foyer.

The 13-year-old allegedly mumbled something in response, but the principal ignored him.

Later, when he noticed the boy near the staff room, the teen pulled out a firearm and fired at the principal.

