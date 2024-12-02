Shootout leaves five suspected ATM bombers dead

A shootout with the Hawks’ tactical management operational section, the SAPS special task force, and Falcon Risk Security in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga, on Monday morning resulted in the death of five suspected ATM bombers and the arrest of one.

The team was investigating a report that an ATM bombing was planned to occur in the Witbank area.

The team operationalised the information and found the group converging at an alleged safe house at Schoongezicht in Emalahleni.

The intelligence information strategically placed the multidisciplinary team on the lookout for the white Toyota Hilux.

The team tried to stop the identified vehicle as it was leaving the area, but suspects opened fire, and a shootout broke out.

Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, the national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, stated that the team was investigating a possible ATM bombing in the Witbank region.

Such activities attract dire consequences

Lebeya stated: “We operationalised the information, leading the team to Schoongezicht in Emalahleni, where the group was reportedly converging at an alleged safe house.

“The multi-disciplinary team was strategically posted to be on the lookout for the white Toyota Hilux received in the intelligence information.

“The team spotted the identified vehicle driving out of the area, and when they attempted to stop it, suspects opened fire, leading to a shootout.

“One suspect sustained injuries, and five suffered fatal wounds.”

Lebeya reported that three 9mm handguns, an R5 rifle, a hunting rifle with a scope, and explosives were found at the scene.

Additional investigation was being conducted into the vehicle that the suspects were driving.

Lebeya has expressed gratitude for the law enforcement agencies’ efforts.

“A call is made to potential robbers to withdraw from such activities as this always attracts dire consequences. The team shall always be on alert,” he said.

