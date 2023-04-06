Shootout leaves suspected cash-in-transit robbers dead

Eight suspected cash-in-transit robbers have been shot dead and four others wounded during a shootout with the police in Sebokeng in the Vaal on Thursday morning.

The group is alleged to have also been terrorising the community.

The shootout follows another cash-in-transit robbery in Cloverdene near Daveyton, east of Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

Two bystanders were killed when a group of robbers pounced on a cash van travelling on Putfontein Road.

“One Fidelity security guard was injured on the arm due to the collision,” said police spokesperson Ignatius Maphike.

“Two bystanders were shot dead by the robbers while they were taking videos of the unfolding heist with their phones.”

This is a developing story

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author