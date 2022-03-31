Short reprieve as Godongwana announces temporary cut in fuel levy

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced on Thursday announced in the National Assembly that the general fuel levy has been reduced by R1.50 per litre.

The reduction will see the levy on price of petrol and diesel reduced by about a R1 a litre. The temporary two-month reduction comes as a relief to South Africans.

Godongwana said these measures were taken by government despite its constrained fiscal position to protect poor households as South Africans expect yet another fuel hike in the coming weeks.

Godongwana said: “To mitigate the impact of these escalating fuel prices, I hereby table the following proposal which will be included in the 2022 Rates and Monetary Amounts and Amendments of Revenue Laws Bill for consideration by this house.

“A temporary reduction of the general fuel levy for R1.50 per litre for the period 16th of April to 31st of May 2022 will reduce the levy for petrol from R3.85 per litre to R2.35 per litre.”

