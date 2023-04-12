Shortage of power generation plunges SA back to stage six

It is going to be a dark and cold week for South Africans after Eskom announced that stage-six rolling blackouts will be implemented from 4pm on Wednesday.

“Stage-five loadshedding will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Thursday. This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice,” said the power utility.

The state-owned entity said the reintroduction of higher stages of power cuts is due to a shortage of generation capacity and breakdowns at several power stations.

Last week, Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa assured the nation that his department is hard at work to ensure that loadshedding is scaled down during winter.

However, he made a sharp U-turn this week and told the nation that the worst is yet to come, and asked the South Africans and businesses to use power sparingly.

In March, Ramokgopa hit the road and criss-crossed the country visiting Eskom power stations to diagnose their challenges.

