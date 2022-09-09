Shwashwi: Artists come out in droves to support Makhoba Wethu

This week, Shwaaa! was invited to London Lounge in KwaMashu in the north of Durban, another newly revamped shisanyama, which brought the whole township to a standstill. I had to be told that I was seated in the VVIP section.

It was refreshing to see Durban artists coming together to support Sandile Makhoba, the former entertainment journalist turned businessman and event organiser.

I must say Sandile, who is known as Makhoba Wethu in the Durban entertainment circles, really brought the house down as the line-up featured the once hit makers and award winning Professor, Duncan, DJ Cndo, DJ Boonu, Zakwe, and many more.

While I’m still talking about Cndo, I wonder what happened to your music career or did that doctor fiancé of yours make you choose between music and your husband?

We miss the old Cndo, the first lady from Afrotainment. I must give DJ Tira a call just to get clarity about your contract at Afrotainment because it seems you are no longer part of the Afro family.

Duncan is the IT THING these days after he went hard on that diss track with Big Zulu. You don’t mess with Duncan and Zakwe. KwaMashu loves those guys, even during their performance you could tell they were the home team, judging from the crowd’s reaction.

Makhoba Wethu, thank you for the hospitality and for the cake. What’s up with bringing a cake to a club? We ended up eating with all the patrons in the club. Some people didn’t wash their hands and were in front, taking slices with those dirty hands.

Next year, Makhoba, please let’s eat the cake at your place and go clubbing afterwards.

How old are you now? I expected to meet Afro-pop group Blaq Diamond but they never showed up. I wanted to find out who dressed them because lately, hhayi, their style is a “No” for me. Anyway, I do hope next time they do a live video and apologize as KwaMashu’s people expected them on stage.

Another fellow who’s doing well after his break-up with West Ink and Afrotainment is DJ Boonu. My guide in life is, that if things do not work out for you, you should walk away.

It’s about time Makhoba takes the event back to Eshowe where he was born and raised. You have done enough for the Durban people.

Please think about it. Why did you move your birthday celebration from Mlazi’s Eyadini to KwaMashu? I’m just curious.

