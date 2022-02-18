ShwaShwi: Big up to Supamega for paying the taxman

Big-up to Supermega for being one of the only few celebs who knows that they should pay their taxes just like all of us ordinary citizens, nothing special about them.

AKA must be raking in all the money for him to have been owing to the taxman a hefty R5-million. Shwa applauds you for this very nice gesture. Hopefully many will learn a thing or two from you.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide)

