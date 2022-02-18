REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Shwashwi

ShwaShwi: Big up to Supamega for paying the taxman

By Anelisa Sibanda
AKA Instagram

Big-up to Supermega for being one of the only few celebs who knows that they should pay their taxes just like all of us ordinary citizens, nothing special about them.

AKA must be raking in all the money for him to have been owing to the taxman a hefty R5-million. Shwa applauds you for this very nice gesture. Hopefully many will learn a thing or two from you.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AKA (@akaworldwide)

Click here  to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes