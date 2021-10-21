Shwashwi: Humble pie for actress Nambitha Mpumlwana

Johannesburg- Shwa has been on the streets, looking for the big names in the acting space who are no longer making appearances on the small screens.

The divas, non-time keepers, and those who never know their lines.

We bumped into Nambitha Mpumlwana who was known for her role on the old Generations as Mawande Memela.

Turns out, life has given her a fair share of downs more than ups.

To wait for a ride? Where is the car?

Shwa did say, celebrities must stop behaving like gods, this is life, the wheel turns, sponsorships, and contracts end.

Be humble or life will throw you off the high horse and feed you a hot humble pie.

Sunday World

Author



Shwashwi