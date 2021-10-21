VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Shwashwi: Humble pie for actress Nambitha Mpumlwana

By Coceka Magubeni
RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 26: Nambitha Mpumlwana during the crowning of Miss SA 2017 beauty pageant at Sun City Superbowl on March 26, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa. South Africa’s national beauty pageant grand finale. From its inception, the Miss South Africa pageant has attracted thousands of beautiful, empowered women from across the nation. (Photo by Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Johannesburg- Shwa has been on the streets, looking for the big names in the acting space who are no longer making appearances on the small screens.

The divas, non-time keepers, and those who never know their lines.

We bumped into Nambitha Mpumlwana who was known for her role on the old Generations as Mawande Memela.

Turns out, life has given her a fair share of downs more than ups.

To wait for a ride? Where is the car?

 

Shwa did say, celebrities must stop behaving like gods, this is life, the wheel turns, sponsorships, and contracts end.

Be humble or life will throw you off the high horse and feed you a hot humble pie.

Click here to read more from Shwashwi

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.