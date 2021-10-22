Shwashwi: Why do celebs think they can do it all?

Johannesburg- Why do celebs think they can do it all?
Now actress Simz Ngema claims she can sing.
Shwa will watch this space.
Come on girl.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Click here to read more from Shwashwi
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.
Sunday World
Author