Sibiya resigns from SAPS amid disciplinary action and rape charges

Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya is no longer an employee of the South African Police Service (SAPS), following his resignation during disciplinary proceedings on Monday.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that Sibiya’s legal representative tendered his resignation shortly after the disciplinary hearing commenced.

The now former deputy national police commissioner’s disciplinary case was about alleged serious misconduct involving cash payments, gifts, and the handling of confidential police information, arising from allegations examined by the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Dishonourable discharge

“As the former senior officer had an ongoing disciplinary case against him at the time of his resignation, his departure from the service is therefore regarded as a dishonourable discharge,” Mathe said.

The SAPS confirmed that Sibiya’s employment had been terminated with immediate effect, bringing his career in the police service to an end amid mounting controversy over his conduct, criminal charges and allegations raised before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

This development follows weeks of legal battles surrounding Sibiya, who has been fighting criminal charges while challenging aspects of the processes against him.

READ: Shadrack Sibiya bail hearing: Court hears details of alleged sexual grooming of 16-year-old

Resignation brings disciplinary proceedings to an end

Sibiya’s resignation came as the police service was pursuing disciplinary action against the suspended senior officer over allegations of misconduct linked to matters examined by the Madlanga Commission.

At the centre of Sibiya’s disciplinary case were allegations that he improperly received money and gifts from controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala, allegations that raised questions about his relationship with the businessman and the handling of sensitive police matters.

READ MORE: Madlanga calls for disciplinary action against Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya

At the commission, Sibiya was accused of receiving R500,000 from Matlala at SAPS headquarters in Pretoria in January 2024, followed by a further R300,000 at his residence in September of the same year. He was also accused of accepting 20 live impala from the businessman (Matlala) in March 2024. Another allegation concerned a purported promise of a promotion or placement to Sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

Sibiya rejected allegations that Matlala had bribed him or placed him on his payroll.

READ: Matlala says dodgy payments were funnelled to Sibiya via Sgt Fannie Nkosi

He said Matlala was introduced to him as a service provider seeking assistance with a health-screening project through Medicare24.

“No credible evidence has been produced to support that I am friends with Matlala,” he argued.

When evidence was presented alleging that Matlala had bought him 20 impalas, Sibiya disputed the claim. He also challenged an audio recording in which Matlala allegedly discussed the gift, arguing that the recording was AI-generated and that its authenticity was in question, while no proof has yet been provided of these claims.

Rape and sexual-offence case unfolds

Sibiya’s troubles intensified following his arrest on September 21, 2026 at The Grand Club in Rivonia, Sandton, by the Madlanga Commission’s Recommendations Task Team.

He faces five charges relating to alleged sexual offences, three counts of sexual grooming, one count of human trafficking and one count of rape. The case involves allegations concerning a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman.

During bail proceedings at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, the investigating officer outlined allegations that Sibiya had taken teenage girls to the Sandton venue before an alleged incident involving the 18-year-old complainant.

The circumstances surrounding the venue and the allegations were contested by the defence, which challenged aspects of the investigating officer’s account.

Sibiya has denied raping the 18-year-old, maintaining that the sexual encounter was consensual. The charges have not been proven in court, and he remains entitled to the presumption of innocence.

He is currently being kept at the Kgosi Mampuru prison for his criminal charges and is expected to be back at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for his bail application.

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