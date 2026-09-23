Sibiya’s friend Bishop Maumela withdraws his conspiracy claims

Bishop Azwihangwi Maumela has apologised and withdrawn a series of explosive statements he made following the arrest and court appearance of suspended deputy national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Maumela said he had reflected on his media comments and accepted that he should have exercised greater restraint, particularly because the case involves a minor.

“I therefore unreservedly withdraw the statements I made and sincerely apologise to anyone who may have been affected or offended by my words,” Maumela said.

He also withdrew his remarks concerning President Cyril Ramaphosa and law-enforcement agencies, saying he had not intended to threaten, harm or intimidate anyone.

“I accept full responsibility for the manner in which I handled the media engagement and sincerely apologise for my conduct,” he said.

‘I should have exercised greater restraint’

Maumela said his decision followed reflection and advice from people who had engaged with him after his comments attracted widespread attention.

He acknowledged that the sensitivity of the case required a different approach, saying:

“Going forward, I will refrain from making further public comments on this matter and allow the appropriate processes to take their course.”

What Maumela said outside court

Maumela told journalists that he was with Sibiya when police arrived to arrest him at a Sandton establishment.

He described Sibiya as relaxed and suggested that the senior police officer initially believed the arrival of police might have been a joke.

He further alleged that Sibiya was being targeted as part of a succession battle within SAPS, arguing that the criminal case was connected to a contest over the future leadership of the police service.

READ MORE: Shadrack Sibiya’s rape arrest sparks claims of political plot and SAPS succession battle

“There is a targeted plan against him, only because of the succession battle of the SAPS,” Maumela had said.

Maumela went further, calling for presidential intervention and warning of retaliation if he believed law-enforcement agencies were being used to target individuals.

He also made references to witchcraft and suggested that the case formed part of an agenda to prevent or influence who would become national police commissioner.

Sibiya faces five charges

Maumela’s comments came as Sibiya appeared in the Randburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday following his arrest by the Commission’s Recommendations Task Team on Monday evening.

The suspended senior police officer faces five charges, including rape, trafficking in persons and offences relating to the alleged sexual grooming of a 16-year-old girl.

The state also alleges that an 18-year-old woman was raped at a Sandton hotel in May.

ALSO READ: Madlanga calls for disciplinary action against Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya

Sibiya is in custody at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility.

His matter was postponed to September 29 for a bail hearing, with the National Prosecuting Authority indicating that it will oppose bail and raising concerns about possible witness intimidation and flight risk.

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