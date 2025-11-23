Sibling rivalry: It’s Zuma vs Zuma over the dubious Ukraine war deployment

A serious rift has erupted within former president Jacob Zuma’s family after his eldest daughter, Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube, accused her sister Duduzile Zuma and two others of luring several South Africans — including some of their own siblings — to Russia under false pretences.

The locals were allegedly handed over to a Russian mercenary group to fight in the Ukraine war.

Zuma-Mncube said the South Africans were taken to Russia without their knowledge or consent, and that their lives were now in danger.

In a strongly worded statement, Zuma-Mncube revealed that she opened a case at the Sandton Police Station on Saturday.

Asked whether her father, former president Zuma, was aware of her decision to lay charges that implicate her own sister, she replied: “I wouldn’t know about that because my main concern is my siblings and the other innocent people who were lured under false pretences. To me, their safety comes first. That’s the reason I am appealing to the government to exercise their powers to bring them back home safely.”

In her own words

In her statement, she says: “Having considered all the information available to me and the facts at my disposal, I believe these three individuals have contravened the following laws: – Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act – Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act – Common Law Act of Fraud.”

“I urge the South African government to expedite all diplomatic efforts to secure the immediate and safe return of our citizens. Furthermore, I call on all South Africans to be vigilant and not fall prey to individuals offering too-good-to-be-true opportunities abroad, especially those involving travel to conflict zones.”

Along with Duduzile, Zuma-Mncube also named Siphokazi Xuma and Blessing Khoza as alleged accomplices.

Sisters’ act now a police matter

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed that Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube has deposed an affidavit at Sandton Police Station requesting an investigation into Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

“This is in relation to 17 South African men who are allegedly trapped in the Ukraine/Russian war,” Mathe said.

Mathe added that an enquiry docket has been registered, as specific charges are yet to be determined pending a full investigation.

The case will be handled at provincial level.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content