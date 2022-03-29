Sibongile Gangxa brings wealth of experience to Power FM’s line-up

Port Elizabeth-born Sibongile Gangxa has joined Power FM as the host of Power Life on Sundays. The show will run from 9pm until midnight.

A researcher, content producer, policy academic, and MSG Afrika commercial stakeholder relations manager, Gangxa spent three years as the executive producer responsible for content and execution direction that the station took across programming.

“I’m quite excited about the introduction of Power Life. This comes at a time when society is confronted by deep existential questions and matters of healing that have become urgent, off the back of the changes the pandemic presented to individuals and community at large,” said Gangxa.

Gangxa holds a Bachelor’s degree in Law and Politics from Rhodes University and Honours in Public Policy and Development Management from the University of the Witwatersrand’s School of Governance.

The media practitioner has extensive experience in public relations and media industries. Her career spans almost 10 years, having started as a Drive Time news anchor on Y (formerly YFM), after successfully completing a six-month Y-Academy programme.

She said: “Listeners can expect a show that compels introspection, a sense of self-reliance, the confidence to use an agency in meaningful and sustainable ways, as well as an earnest commitment to being accountable to our loved ones, our employers, employees, ourselves, and most importantly our individual and collective generational calls.”

Gangxa is in the development phase of a mental wellness software/app, Safe Space, which seeks to respond to the prevalence of mental illnesses in South Africa.

Using research and different creative content solutions, her body of work aims to address developmental challenges in a human-centred fashion, in ways that compel introspection, reflection, and meaningful action.

