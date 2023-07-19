Sign language officially becomes South Africa’s 12th language

Sign language is officially South Africa’s 12th official language.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the South African Sign Language Bill into law at the Union Buildings on Wednesday, making South Africa the fourth African country to recognise sign language.

Speaking at the event, Ramaphosa said by recognising sign language as an official language, the existence of people who communicate with sign language is empowered and affirmed.

“We are very proud to join the group of countries that have recognised sign language. We aim to advance the rights of people who communicate through sign language and to ensure their dignity, their regard is uplifted in our society,” said Ramaphosa.

He further said the recognition follows a very long, extensive and intensive public concentration process.

A substantial number of submissions were submitted and considered very carefully to ensure that all issues were appropriately ventilated.

Meanwhile, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa said the move is a significant act that promotes human rights.

“This is an act of dignity, and we are in the journey of completing a charter of the nation of our dreams, an all-inclusive South Africa,” said Kodwa.

Kodwa added that the act has been implemented in some sections of the government. The Department of Education has already started the process of having sign language teachers.

