Since my arrest, addicts have stopped drugs in cells – Mboro

The founder of the Incredible Happenings Church, Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng, hurled allegations in the courtroom.

Mboro accused the maternal family of his grandchildren of setting fire to his church and damaging his vehicles.

He stated this in court prior to the start of his case when he submitted a new bail request based on updated information.

As opposed to his other appearances, Mboro made an appearance alone on Monday at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in Ekurhuleni.

New bail application

The self-acclaimed prophet submitted a new bail application despite the postponement of the original case to October.

This came after the state requested to further its investigation on the matter.

Mboro was taken into custody for reportedly dragging his grandchildren from school while he carried pangas.

He told the media that he has not been depressed while behind bars. Instead, he said he has been praying.

“I was praying. I was not depressed. I was talking to God. The cases we opened are not entertained. My cars are being destroyed,” he said.

“The church is burnt down by the family that wants to take the children that were born in my house and that were raised by me and my son.”

Dismissing court officials who told him that he cannot speak to the media, Mboro shouted: “Ntloheleng lona [leave me alone]; this is my life.

“So, what is happening now, I am trusting God. You see, I am here now still waiting, so that is it.”

Protestors gather outside court

He said all the delays on his case are due to his popularity, and he claimed that he is not treated fairly.

“In the cells, people have given up drugs. God has done wonders,” he said.

While supporters and congregation members picketed outside the court, demanding his release, he patiently prayed inside the courtroom as his case was pending.

The supporters held signs that read “we stand with you”, “free Mboro” and “free all fathers”, along with an image of Mboro.

They also sang church hymns, avoiding speaking to the media.

The case was postponed to next week Monday to allow the state to probe into the new information that the defence has presented.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content