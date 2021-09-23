Singer Zandie has welcomed a new baby

Johannesburg – Singer Zandie and her hubby, businessman Mhlo Gumede welcomed a baby boy.

The couple welcomed their firstborn on 21 September and his name is Zenala.

Zandie is said to be back at home enjoying being a new mommy and she is loving every moment with her hubby by her side.

“She has always wanted to have a family especially with her hubby, things are going well for her, her music is doing great and she has a loving and supportive man by her side, and now they have just added this big blessing” a source told Sunday World.

According to the source, the hitmaker is currently taking some time off the music until December off to focus on her baby boy.

The source says she has moved all the bookings to December so she can bond with the bundle of joy.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman