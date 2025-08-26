August is Women’s Month, and what better way to toast [to] powerful women than with a stylish glass of pink gin?

Musgrave is the pioneer that introduced South Africa’s very first pink gin in 2015—a game-changer that sparked a nationwide love affair with blush-hued cocktails.

Today, pink gin is more than a pretty Instagram trend; it has become a symbol of sophistication, fun, and feminine power.

Why pink gin is more than just a pretty face

It is science: Studies show women gravitate towards soft tones like pink, making pink gin a natural favourite.

Cultural roots: Pink has long been linked with femininity, cemented in the 1950s by First Lady Mamie Eisenhower’s iconic love for the colour.

Cocktail history: The famous *Pink Lady* cocktail once dominated high-society circles in the 1930s–50s.

Personality in a glass: Pink lovers are seen as approachable, social, and the life of the party.

Natural beauty: Musgrave Pink Gin gets its rosy glow from botanicals like rose petals, hibiscus, and strawberries—no artificial colouring. Crafted with care, Musgrave Pink Gin is as delicious as it is photogenic.

Whether you are hosting friends, experimenting with cocktails, or simply enjoying a refreshing gin and tonic, it is the drink that says: Sip like a lady, lead like a boss.

Whether you are team pink or prefer your gin crystal clear, there’s no denying Musgrave’s impact on South African drinking culture. They transformed pink gin from overseas novelty to local staple, proving that sometimes the most beautiful revolutions come in the prettiest packages.