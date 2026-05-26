Sisisi Tolashe reportedly instructed to resign from parliament, ANCWL

The ANC has instructed former social development minister Sisisi Tolashe to resign as an MP and step down as president of the ANC Women’s League after the party concluded that her conduct had damaged its reputation, according to sources.

This comes after ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula announced that the NEC adopted recommendations made by its integrity committee that Tolashe, along with four others, has been found to have brought the party into disrepute.

Recently, allegations surfaced involving the alleged misuse of state resources and irregular appointments within the Department of Social Development.

DA opens criminal case

The Democratic Alliance (DA) also opened a criminal case against Tolashe over claims relating to the alleged misuse of public funds and the non-disclosure of donations.

Additional controversy erupted after reports linked her office to a state-funded food aide amid allegations that her daughter demanded a portion of the worker’s salary.

More pressure grew after documents showed that a forensic investigation found Tolashe had overstepped her authority in hiring decisions within the department.

Earlier this month Tolashe appeared before Parliament to answer questions regarding the allegations, and a week later her special adviser was suspended after becoming embroiled in a falsified CV scandal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa removed Tolashe from her ministerial position on May 14.

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